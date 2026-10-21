Mobile and site homeowners can apply for help with urgent repairs

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County is reopening applications for its mobile home emergency repair and home rehabilitation programs, giving eligible homeowners another opportunity to get help with needed repairs.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Mobile homeowners can apply for help with urgent repairs

The programs are designed to help qualifying homeowners address issues that affect the safety and condition of their homes.

Leon County’s mobile home emergency repair program may help cover urgent repairs involving:



Roof damage

Broken windows

Electrical problems

Plumbing issues

Septic system problems

Assistance is generally provided through grants. Some higher-cost repairs may require a deferred-payment, forgivable, interest-free loan.

Homeowners must meet the programs’ eligibility requirements, including income and homeownership criteria.

County officials say the time it takes for repairs to begin depends on the scope of the work and the needs of each project.

Applications involving households with someone age 55 or older will receive priority, according to county officials.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-qualified basis and open for both programs October 21 at 10 a.m.

Homeowners who need help with the application process can schedule an appointment online with a housing services representative or contact the Leon County Division of Housing Services.

Click here to apply for the Home Rehabilitation Program.

Click here to apply for the Mobile Home Emergency Repair Program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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