DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County Commissioners voted Monday to place the Historic Harms charter amendment on the November ballot, leaving the decision in the hands of voters.

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Leon County voters to decide on Historic Harms charter amendment this November

The amendment would require the county to periodically assess conditions in historically underserved and vulnerable communities, including examining whether past county laws, policies, or practices contributed to those conditions.

Commissioners made clear during Monday's meeting that a vote to move the amendment forward does not necessarily mean a commissioner personally supports the proposal.

They said their vote was about giving Leon County voters the opportunity to decide for themselves.

One commissioner addressed the tension between personal position and civic process.

“But I believe my belief in citizens being involved in the democratic process and my belief in local control sort of overrode my position that this really should be a policy, not part of the constitution,” Commissioner Carolyn D. Cummings said.

This is not the first time the Historic Harms amendment has come before the county commission.

The proposal was previously sent back to the Citizens Charter Review Committee for further work before returning to the board. A supporter of the amendment spoke during the meeting about the importance of local decision-making.

“That is the democratic process at its finest. That’s what home rule looks like. That’s why we have to protect it. People who live next to situations should be the people who have the first input on fixing them, not someone at the state or the federal level,” Bruce Strouble, a Citizens Charter Review Committee member, said.

Critics question whether the amendment is doing more harm than good and whether it is being truthful with the community.

“I think it is intellectually dishonest to act like this is not about reparations,” Commissioner Brian Welch said.

Supporters, however, say it creates a process to examine historic harms, understand their current-day impacts, and give the county information to consider when making future decisions.

During public comment, supporters told the commission that placing the Historic Harms charter amendment on the November ballot could serve as an example to other counties on what it looks like to put decisions back in the hands of voters.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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