DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County commissioners could vote to launch a pilot program Tuesday that would use tourist development tax dollars to attract film and television productions to the area.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County to weigh pilot program to attract film and TV productions with rebate incentives

The proposed three-year program would invest $125,000 in tourist development tax dollars annually, offering reimbursements to qualifying productions after filming wraps.

Under the proposal, high-impact TV commercials could be reimbursed up to $15,000, while television and film productions could receive up to $100,000.

Payouts would depend on generated hotel stays and local spending and would only be issued after the county verifies audience reach, distribution, and whether the production showcased Leon County to outside audiences.

Spencer Hopkins, assistant director of Tallahassee Filmmakers, says funding remains one of the biggest hurdles for local productions.

"It's getting funding for your film. It's finding money to pay actors and crew,” he said.

Hopkins says incentive programs in other states already draw filmmakers away from Florida.

Florida used to offer a statewide film incentive, which provided tax credits for qualifying productions, but it expired in 2016.

"When other states offer incentives and tax benefits and tax credits, filmmakers are going to go there because that's where they can make some money back from their production,” he said.

He says a local program could open new doors for the Tallahassee filmmaking community.

"We're a small group, but we're all interested in filmmaking. And we do a lot of local, you know, a lot of local talent, local actors, local crew, but having that option opens the doors to more possibilities,” Hopkins said.

The Tallahassee Film Festival sent ABC 27 a statement saying that an incentive would only help “amplify the impact” it already has in Tallahassee with its annual festivals.

Right now, they say that they already stimulate the local economy, support small businesses, and generate hotel stays by drawing in local, regional, and international filmmakers to Tallahassee.

Read the full statement below:

The Tallahassee Film Festival uses the city’s identity as a cultural brand by nurturing filmmaking within Leon County and welcoming filmmakers from across the state, country and internationally to our state capital.



Annually and at our special events throughout the year, we bring together local and regional filmmakers, providing a vibrant hub for networking, and supporting the filmmaking students coming out of our universities. At the same time, we bring in filmmakers from across the country and around the world to Tallahassee which not only strengthens our creative community, but also stimulates the local economy with immediate support to small businesses and local workers and reliably puts heads in beds each year. A county incentive program would only amplify that impact throughout a film or television series’s production—from preproduction to a packed Tallahassee film premiere or watch parties.



In addition, support to a citywide organization like the Tallahassee Film Festival would enhance our ability to attract more filmmakers, expand educational opportunities, and deepen the creative and economic ecosystem that benefits the entire region.

Tallahassee Film Festival

Tallahassee has a history of attracting notable productions, including “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” filmed at Wakulla Springs, “Something Wild” with Ray Liotta in the 1980s, and “Recount” in the early 2000s.

County staff pointed to at least 3 other counties with similar programs.

If approved, qualifying productions in Leon County could begin receiving reimbursements before the 2026 fiscal year ends in September.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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