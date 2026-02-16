Leon County students protest ICE actions during school day off outside the Florida Capitol

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County school students used their day off Monday to peacefully protest ICE's actions, marching from Cascades Park to the Capitol in Downtown Tallahassee.

WATCH THE REPORT BELOW:

Leon County students protest ICE actions during school day off outside Florida Capitol

The small but determined group of students said they wanted to build momentum following recent rallies by students across the County, including a walkout at Lincoln High School that drew over 100 participants.

"I feel like it's really important to get students represented with what's going on because it's not just political, it's a human rights crisis going on, and students are directly affected," said Mara Stopyak, a Lincoln High School student and organizer of Monday's event.

The protesters emphasized their commitment to making their voices heard on issues they say directly impact young people.

"Working to make an impact and getting our voices out there and showing that the youth is not going to put up with it and that we do know what we're talking about, and that we aren't just ignoring what's going on," Stopyak added.

Jordan Williams, who helped organize the Lincoln High School walkout, said he wants to continue the momentum and get more students involved in the movement.

"There's no way that we can grow up in this country and not seeing what we see and not speaking on what we see and using our voice to really make an impact because we are, we're going to be the adults of tomorrow, at the end of the da,y you know it's going to be us next," Williams said.

Students say they plan to connect with local leaders to share their opinions and organize additional protests.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

