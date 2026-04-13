Leon County staff warn against charter amendment in agenda addressing historic harms due to new DEI laws

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Per the County Commission meeting agenda, Leon County staff are warning against a potential charter amendment designed to address the impacts of past public policy on local communities, citing risks associated with new state and federal legislation cracking down on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

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Leon Co. staff warn against charter amendment addressing historic harms due to new DEI laws

The proposed charter amendment, which aims to address disparities resulting from historic public policy decisions, is set for discussion at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

County staff is recommending against adding the proposal to the ballot. According to the meeting agenda, staff warned that the amendment "could lead to constitutional legal challenges and preclude the County from receiving federal grant funds."

The warning comes as a bill heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk that would prohibit local governments from enacting DEI policies and add penalties for local officials who violate the law.

Additionally, a recent executive order from President Donald Trump states that recipients of federal funds "will not engage in any racially discriminatory DEI activities." The County recently received over $16 million in federal funds for safety improvements along North Monroe, which staff say could be impacted.

Despite these warnings, Dr. Bruce Strouble, who created the initial proposal, said he is confident it will get support.

"Because it does not specifically call out any racial groups, it doesn't specifically identify any protected class," Strouble said. "What we're looking at is assessing during studies to see how harm was done and then how that harm has a lingering impact, and then identifying ways to fix it."

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor said the proposal is difficult to support because of the ramifications of impending state legislation.

"Even the threat is so severe. I mean, so severe," Proctor said. "The County commissioners could be removed from office and charged with misfeasance or malfeasance for promoting, uh, supporting, uh, lifting up, uh, D.E.I, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

Proctor said while the situation is a setback for minority communities, he still has faith.

"It's a setback of sorts, but do I believe it's the last word in God's creation? No, but momentarily it stands as a bump in the road," Proctor said.

Strouble said he remains confident that with the right language, the proposal can get on the ballot.

"I understand the staff's perspective and their fear, but this is not a time to operate in fear," Strouble said. "We look at everything that's happening around the world, and it's a time for bold action."

The proposal could still end up on the November ballot, depending on what County Commissioners decide at Tuesday's meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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