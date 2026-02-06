Leon County Office of Sustainability hosting Master Recycler Program this weekend

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Office of Sustainability is helping citizens grow green by teaching recycling through instruction and hands-on activities during the Master Recycler training Saturday.

When it comes to recycling, not all plastics can be recycled, and knowing the difference can make a major impact on your community's sustainability efforts.

Officials at the Office of Sustainability in Leon County say understanding what and how to recycle properly is crucial. Some plastics can be mistaken for being recyclable and lead to contaminants when it comes to sorting.

Plastics that cannot be recycled include soft plastics and styrofoam.

"Soft plastics, so we usually define that anything softer than a water bottle. So that's stuff like cling wrap, plastic bags, like ziplocks bags. Styrofoam is another big one," said Kate Lovett, Sustainability Manager at Leon County Government.

Items that can be recycled include cardboard, paper and glass containers.

"Things like cardboard and paper, even glossy paper are acceptable. Glass bottles and jars, caps and lids can always stay on those. They're always welcome," Lovett said.

Residents can learn more about proper recycling techniques at this weekend's Master Recycler training. The training is designed to give citizens informational and engaging learning curriculum to empower them to become more sustainable for not just themselves, but the community they live in.

The training will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Office of Resource Stewardship in Tallahassee.

"In the community, we ask that Master Recyclers view themselves as recycler superheroes rather than the recycling police. So they're approaching their friends, families, and neighbors with an attitude of 'did you know' rather than a strict correction without inviting further conversation," Lovett said.

The Office of Sustainability staff say spots are filling up quickly. To register for Saturday's training, click here.

