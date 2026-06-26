DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Main Library is offering free training that could help residents land high-demand construction jobs as new homes, businesses, and major developments continue to rise across the Big Bend.

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Leon County Main Library offers free training for high demand jobs

Inside the library, an excavator simulator gives people hands-on training before they ever step onto a construction site. The nine-session program teaches participants how to safely operate heavy equipment. Those who complete the course earn a certificate of completion they can present to potential employers.

Leon County Library Director Pamela Monroe said the program was designed to lower barriers to entry for people seeking construction work.

"We wanted to help people get jobs in that area where they didn't have to have a license or certificate and it didn't cost money out of their pocket. So after research with our public works department and talking with other entities, we found that an excavator simulator was the way to go," Monroe said.

The need for skilled workers continues to grow. According to Leon County's Major Development Projects Database, there are 63 major projects currently under construction, including 48 in the City of Tallahassee and 15 in Leon County.

The Office of Economic Vitality says programs like this help build a pipeline of workers for an industry that continues to need skilled employees.

"Well, this is a very, very vital part of workforce development. With it being accessible here in the library just makes it available for all of our neighbors and those folks that are looking to gather some skills or gain some skills in a high-demand industry," Keith Bowers, director of the Office of Economic Vitality, said.

Lori Thompson, branch manager at Empower Rental Group, said learning to operate heavy equipment is about more than landing a job — it is also about learning to use the equipment safely.

"It is very important for an individual to be certified on excavators or pieces of equipment because a lot of people think they're easy to get on, but they're not. They are very dangerous and everyone needs to be certified on them," Thompson said.

The simulator lab is free to anyone with a Leon County Library card. Monroe said the goal is to help more residents gain the skills employers are looking for as the community continues to grow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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