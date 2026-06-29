Leon County's preliminary 2026 tax roll shows property value growth has slowed significantly since the pandemic, signaling a return to a more typical housing market.

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Leon County housing market returning to normal pace as property values rise 3%

The Leon County Property Appraiser has released the preliminary 2026 tax roll, marking the first step in setting next year's local budgets and property tax rates.

Property values in Leon County are still rising, but the rate of growth has slowed each year since the pandemic. After increasing by nearly 12% in 2022 and more than 10% in 2023, this year's increase is just over 3%.

Property Appraiser Akin Akinyemi said the numbers show the local housing market is returning to a more typical pace.

"Since Covid property taxes went to the roofs for many obvious reasons, went up as high as 11.78 in 22, now for the first time it's at 3.11, which is closer to what we call a normal rate of appreciation," Akinyemi said.

The release of the preliminary tax roll sets the property tax process in motion. Local governments will now build their budgets, homeowners will receive their proposed taxes in August, public budget hearings will follow in September, final millage rates will be adopted in October, and property tax bills will be mailed in November.

PROPERTY TAX TIMELINE



July: Property Appraiser certifies taxable values

August: TRIM notices mailed

September: Public budget hearings

October: Final millage rates adopted

November: Property tax bills mailed

William Haigler III has lived in his home for 6 years. He said his property tax bill has gone up each year, forcing him to adjust his household budget.

"I'm not shopping as much. So, I'm having to cut back there. I'm just recently retired, so now all of this stuff is new. I'm deathly afraid of buying any new cars or anything like that," Haigler said.

Property tax bills are scheduled to be mailed in November after local governments adopt their final budgets and millage rates. Homeowners who pay their taxes that month can receive a 4% discount for early payment.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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