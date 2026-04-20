DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fl — A proposed Leon County Charter amendment aimed at analyzing how historical policies shaped local spending is being redrafted amid concerns it conflicts with anti-DEI legislation.

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Leon County historic harms charter amendment undergoing redrafts amid concerns over anti-DEI laws

County staff said the amendment is being redrafted with "a new framework and directive". The goal of the amendment is to ensure the county uses data to analyze past policies, determine where money has been spent, and find ways to alleviate those impacts on the community.

Critics fear the amendment conflicts with state and federal legislation cracking down on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch worries the measure conflicts with Senate Bill 1134, which prohibits local governments from enacting DEI policies and adds penalties for local officials who violate the law.

"I think this bill is trouble, based on the Senate Bill, the Governor is sure going to sign," Welch said.

County staff also say the amendment is about work that is already carrying out by the County.

"You are asking the charter committee if you should ask the citizens to vote on putting something in the charter to give you the authority to do something you either A) already do or already can do," County Administrator Vincent Long said.

Supporters argue the anti-DEI policies shouldn't stop the amendment from moving forward.

"I don't accept that it's not possible to do. We're simply asking to look at historic data, historic policies, see what took place, and then see how did it impact us today, and how can we be better, and how can we make the necessary changes to fix those communities," said Bruce Strouble, with Tallahassee alert.

Supporters add that the amendment is not about DEI or reparations.

"It does not directly name any race, gender, or sexual orientations of people or communities. It is literally just the data foundation for what harms have been caused in this community, so we can move our community forward," community activist Serenity Williams said.

County staff is working on the new material, which will go before the board at the next commission meeting in May. With the board's approval, it will head to the Citizens Charter Review Committee for a vote, putting steps in motion for the amendment to potentially appear on the November ballot.

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