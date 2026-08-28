DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A computer system failure in Leon County's justice information system caused significant errors in court cases, including people being held in jail days past when they should have been released, State Attorney Jack Campbell said.

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Leon County court system failure leads to wrongful jailing, special commission meeting called

County Commission Chairman Christian Caban is calling a special meeting Monday night to get a full update on the system and determine what went wrong.

"I completely lost trust in our existing vendor. This is their job that we hired them on behalf of our taxpayers to make sure these issues don't happen," Caban said.

In a letter sent to ABC27, Caban described the failure as a "significant operational breakdown" and called county commissioners into a special meeting Monday night to get a full update on the system.

Campbell said the problems appeared in different ways. Some closed cases appeared open again. In other instances, people appeared to have additional charges they were not actually facing. But some errors had much more serious consequences.

"They were supposed to be released from custody, but because of errors, they ended up spending multiple days. I think the longest I've heard now is six days in jail where they should have been released," Campbell said.

Caban said the county has a responsibility to find out how the failure happened and who should be held accountable.

"We have a duty as elected officials to protect taxpayers, constitutional rights, and that's what this is really about for me personally. And again I will say this: at Leon County, we own our mistakes. If this is our fault, we're gonna own it. We're gonna fix it," Caban said.

Campbell said the immediate priority is correcting the errors. The special Leon County Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday in downtown Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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