Leon County commissioners seek state, federal help amid potential property tax shortfall

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County commissioners are set to approve their priorities for the upcoming state and federal legislative sessions. That includes funding requests and policy changes they want lawmakers to consider.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County seeks help amid potential $71M tax revenue drop Sub-Headline:

Some of the priorities were developed with Amendment 3 in mind as the county prepares for a possible shortfall in property tax revenue — a drop that could reach $71 million.

The county is seeking state and federal funding for road and infrastructure projects, courthouse security improvements, stabilization of the Antler Pond Dam, and repair of the Hopkins Crossing wetland facility.

The county is also asking lawmakers to take action on issues including affordable housing, firearm restrictions in sensitive government spaces, PFAS, automatic license plate readers, and the return of passenger rail service through Leon County.

County commissioners will meet Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. in the county commission chambers to approve the priorities. They could also provide additional directives.

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