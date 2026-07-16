Leon County commissioners say property tax cuts could lead to library closures, entry fees

The Leon County Public Library System could face closures or new entry fees if Florida voters approve a proposed property tax reform in November, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch warned Tuesday.

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Leon County commissioners say library closures, entry fees may have to be considered amid proposed tax reform

The warning came during a commission discussion over tightening library card rules for teens. That discussion expanded into a broader concern about the library system's future.

"I don’t really know why we’re having this conversation. I think that we're in a posture where we may potentially have to discuss closing libraries or charging fees to enter libraries if we have property tax reform," Welch said during the meeting.

The proposed amendment would expand non-school homestead property tax exemptions and change how some non-homestead property is taxed. The measure could reduce county revenue by about $71 million over two years, some estimates suggest.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor says the concern is valid.

"When you have finite income and infinite overhead and no other means to draw from—to fill those holes, those monetary holes—then of course, we've got to make adjustments. And Commissioner Welch was absolutely right," Proctor said.

Residents like Michelle Person use Leon County libraries to study. She's preparing to return to nursing school and says the possibility of closures or fees is troubling.

"The environment is different from just being at home. It's more calm and a bit engaging. I'm able to focus more," Person said.

Person says libraries serve a purpose that goes beyond books.

"Closing out libraries or charging fees, I think is just wrong. You know, we want to build the eagerness to learn—not only at school—and I think libraries are a great place, like a second place, to help continue that growth—not only in children but us as adults as well," she said.

Proctor says the county may soon have to confront difficult choices.

"If it passes with 60% of Florida's voters, it will force the county to make hard decisions about priorities and what's most important," Proctor said.

As of now, Proctor says there are no specific proposals before the commission outlining a plan to address the reform if it passes in November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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