DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Candidates for two key races faced off Wednesday as the League of Women Voters and local news organizations hosted the first of several candidate forums, made possible by Press Forward and the Community Foundation of North Florida, ahead of Florida's August 18 primary election.

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League of Women Voters and local news organizations host candidate forums ahead of Florida's primary election

The forums are designed to help voters make informed decisions before heading to the ballot box.

"Because it's easy to go on a website, it's easy to read campaign literature, but to actually see how a person engages, to see how a person, again, in their own words, explains why they want to run for office, what their priorities are, what's important to them, what their positions are on the issues, really, really helps voters make intelligent choices and decide who best is going to represent them," said Michael Morley, Director of Florida State University Election Law Center.

Incumbent Jason Jones and Candidate Stephanie Cager answered questions about the 2nd Judicial Circuit Judge Group 7 seat Wednesday. Topics included how each candidate plans to instill public trust in the judicial system.

"Every day when I step onto the bench, I instill confidence in the people who appear before me that I will follow the law, that I will treat them respectfully," Jones said.

"We want everyone who steps in front of that bench and steps into that courtroom to feel that they will be heard, they will be acknowledged, and that their issue will be handled in the most respectful way possible," Cager said.

Tiffany Hill, Dot Inman-Johnson, and Incumbent Dianne Williams-Cox then discussed issues affecting Tallahassee for City Commission Seat 5.

One of the moderators, Tallahassee Democrat Editor, William Hatfield, asked candidates: "What keeps you up at night about the state of the city right now and how will you tackle it?"

Topics also included potential property tax cuts and new laws cracking down on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

League of Women Voters' Danielle Irwin asked: "How can Tallahassee government support diversity in our small business community and events spaces?"

The voter registration deadline for the primary is July 20. Information about the elections can be found here.

More forums are scheduled in the coming days. Candidates for 2nd Judicial Circuit Judge Group 13 and Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 will speak Thursday. Candidates for Leon County School Board District 5 and Tallahassee Mayor will meet Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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