Justice served for 100+ victims in multi-state sex trafficking operation, case started in Leon Co., per LCSO

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two ringleaders of a massive human trafficking operation that spanned Alabama and North Florida have been sentenced to decades in prison, bringing justice to more than 100 victims who were exploited across multiple states.

Chad Seymore from Dothan, Alabama, will spend the rest of his life behind bars, while Kimberly Gandy from Gulfport, Mississippi, received a 25-year sentence for their roles in the trafficking ring. The operation, which dates back to 2017, targeted vulnerable women, including those being released from jail and women suffering from drug addictions.

"He controlled where they went, what they ate, and what they had to endure," prosecutors said during the sentencing," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Spaven in a press conference, Friday.

The investigation began in Leon County following a targeted operation by the Leon County Sheriff's Office dedicated to eradicating trafficking in local hotels.

Sheriff Walt McNeil of the Leon County Sheriff's Office explained how the local investigation expanded into a multi-state federal case.

"From that investigation, a very astute detective was able to establish rapport with a victim who felt comfortably disclosing to her what had been happening," said Spaven.

Investigators discovered that Seymore trafficked victims across Alabama and North Florida, specifically targeting women in vulnerable situations. The United States Attorney's Office estimates over 100 victims were involved, though they acknowledge not every victim has been identified.

"But through the extensive review of digital evidence, witness interviews, that's our best estimate. It's likely higher," said Spaven.

During the press conference, Homeland Security added that when they make contact with victims, they connect them with organizations like Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center to ensure they have access to necessary resources and support services.

The collaborative effort between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies demonstrates the commitment to combating human trafficking and providing justice for victims of these heinous crimes.

According to the press release, agencies involved with this operation include: Leon County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dothan, Alabama Police Department, the Panama City Beach Police Department with assistance from the Panama City Police Department, United States Marshal’s Service, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

