DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Public Library is inviting kids of all ages to keep reading this summer through a series of programs running throughout June and July.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

"It's always encouraging literacy": Leon County Public Library holding summer reading programs

This year's theme is "Unearth a Story," which will feature dinosaur-themed activities, crafts, interactive learning opportunities, and more.

Pamela Monroe, Director of the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System, said the programs are designed to help fight learning loss over the summer break.

"The 'summer slide', we think about it. How much kids lose in reading over the summer. And we want to make sure we help combat that by encouraging people to read, of course, but also fun, engaging programs," Monroe said.

Students can also participate in a summer reading challenge through Beanstack, where readers earn badges and prizes by reading and completing activities. All students ages 17 and under who participate will receive a free book.

The summer programs begin Monday, June 1st, and run through July 31st.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

