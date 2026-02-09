"IT'S A TIME SAVER. IT'S A TOOL": Leon County teachers get access to AI software for classroom planning

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County School teachers now have artificial intelligence help in the classroom through new software called Magic School that assists with lesson planning and educational resources.

The AI platform helps teachers lesson plan, change the readability of texts, and generate comprehension questions — all designed to save educators time in their increasingly demanding roles.

"From the district standpoint, you know, we understand that the job of being a teacher is only getting more difficult, and it's such a time-consuming job," said Lewis Blessing, Director of Professional Learning and Curriculum Services for Leon County Schools. "So when we first saw magic school last year for the first time, and we saw how much time it could save teachers, that's what really turned us onto it."

Blessing said Magic School excels at breaking down complex information for teachers while allowing educators to maintain their professional judgment by reviewing and correcting any information.

"Allowing the teacher to use their professionalism and their expertise to kind of discern what's going to be the best from that information that they can use effectively," Blessing said.

The district chose Magic School because it allows Leon County Schools to control the safety parameters of the platform and customize content specifically for their needs.

"Magic school allows us to customize so we can upload documents that are pertinent to Leon County schools," Blessing said, "where if you go outside of magic school, you're not going to get that."

Leon County Schools has not yet rolled out the student side of Magic School. Officials say they want teachers to become comfortable with the software first before granting students access to the platform.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

