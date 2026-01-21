HIV advocates rally against changes to AIDS drug assistance program at Florida State Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HIV advocates rallied at Florida's Capitol Tuesday to speak against changes to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program.



HIV advocates warn proposed changes could limit access to life-saving medications.

They say the changes will affect 16,000 residents living with HIV who need help paying for medication.

Florida HIV advocates rally against changes to AIDS drug assistance program at state Capitol

HIV advocates and Floridians living with the virus are speaking out about changes they say could limit access to life-saving care.

I am neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney at the State Capitol, where I heard directly from advocates and patients about what new Department of Health changes mean for their health and their future.

“I am a woman thriving with HIV over 30 years,” said advocate Alecia Tramel-McIntyre.

Organizers from AIDS Healthcare Foundation and more than 100 advocates rallied at the state Capitol to oppose changes to Florida’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program, also known as ADAP.

Timothy Sneed with Big Bend Cares says the new changes could affect more than 16,000 Floridians living with HIV who need help paying for expensive medications.

“They are trying to take away those life sustained medications that keep a lot of our patients undetectable,” Sneed said.

For many Floridians living with HIV, ADAP has been the difference between affording medication and going without it.

Without ADAP or insurance, common HIV medications can cost between $1,600 and $3,000 a month.

That adds up to more than $30,000 a year.

“One medication alone that I take is $7,500 each month,” said advocate Michael Rajner.

Under the new rules, a single person must earn about $18,950 or less a year to qualify for the relief. A household of four must earn about $39,000 or less.

Esteban Wood, the director of advocacy for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, says the changes restrict access to vital care.

“16,000 of our neighbors, our friends, our family members will have to scramble to find thousands of dollars to pay for their HIV medication. They cannot afford the $1,500 a month for insurance premiums. They have nowhere to go. They have nowhere to go,” Wood said.

I reached out to the Florida Department of Health about safeguards for those who may lose coverage.

They responded in part:

“The department remains committed to delivering services through this vital program and will instead cover the costs of HIV medications directly for individuals at or below 130% of the federal poverty level.

The department will also cover costs during a two-month transition period to ensure clients have adequate time to connect to services if they are impacted by these changes.”

Advocates say they will continue pushing for changes and plan to hold additional rallies in the coming days. At the State Capitol, I am Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

