Historic harms amendment clears Citizen Charter Review Committee Thursday afternoon

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — A proposed charter amendment that would require Leon County to examine the impact of past public policy on geographical areas cleared the Citizens Charter Review Committee on Thursday after more than two hours of debate.

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Historic harms amendment clears Citizen Charter Review Committee

The Historic Harms amendment would direct the county to investigate previous public policies and assess how they have affected communities. Advocates say the measure is about transparency and accountability.

"We want to build into our charter that would allow for our county to investigate, have a public review, and then decide how it wants to move forward," said Committee Member Bruce Strouble, who authored the initial proposal.

"This is about whether Leon County is willing to institutionalize transparency, continuity, and accountability for future generations," said neighbor Bryan Stringer, in favor of the amendment, during public comment.

Much of the debate centered on the wording of the amendment. Some committee members argued the amendment was unnecessary because the county already carries out similar work.

"All of which are data-driven, and strategically implemented, and community-focused. A charter isn't to get the government to do what we want them to do. It serves to define governmental authority and their powers," said Chauncy Haynes, another committee member.

A central concern had been whether the amendment's original language could conflict with a state anti-DEI law that prevents DEI policies within local governments. The language was updated to remove references to DEI, focusing instead on "underserved geographic areas and vulnerable populations."

Several committee members said the updated language and reflection on their own lived experiences changed their position on the amendment.

"We're supposed to make policy and recommend that policy to the county commission to approve that policy and then implement that policy," said Henry Lewis, another committee member.

The amendment now heads to three public hearings before going to the Board of County Commissioners. Hearings are scheduled for June 30th, July 16th, and July 30th at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library.

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