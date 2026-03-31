Free Levitt AMP Tallahassee music series aims to revitalize and connect the Downtown Tallahassee

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A nationally recognized music series is coming to Downtown Tallahassee, and organizers hope the initiative will spotlight underused areas and spark new life in the heart of the city.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Free 10-week Levitt AMP Tallahassee music series aims to revitalize and connect the downtown Tallahassee community

The Levitt AMP Tallahassee is bringing a free 10-week concert series to the community. Organized through the Council on Culture & Arts (COCA), the events are designed to draw people in week after week.

"It's free, like it's going to be fun, bring your friends, participate," Logan Lamb, FSU Art Administration Graduate Studio, said.

The concerts will run from April through July on every second and fourth Thursday.

"I think that consistency will have people coming to downtown on a Thursday. They will know every second and fourth Thursday there's going to be something happening. There's going to be music and food, and I do think that that drives this kind of interest in not only supporting the arts, but making new friends, making new connections," Dorie Spangler said.

Spangler said the series is about more than just music; it is about reimagining how public spaces are used year-round.

"So we want people to kind of get excited about this as an area for commerce, for shopping, for eating, for hanging out, you know, just enjoying the nature and the beautiful oaks," Spangler said.

Logan Lamb, a Florida State University graduate student studying arts administration, sees the festival as a real-world example of what she is learning in the classroom.

"In my studies, that's how that's what I'm learning every single day. We actually just had a class yesterday, all about community engagement. So this is a perfect community engagement effort by COCA, by the Levitt Foundation, by just everyone all together to make sure that the arts are accessible to Tallahassee," Logan Lamb said.

Lamb said activating spaces like this can transform how people connect with art and with each other.

"I think Downtown Tallahassee always needs a little bit more of a push to bring people together to this area. There are a couple of businesses and activities around here, but it's definitely something that could still use some love and some attention. So I think an event like this will really help bring people closer to downtown," Lamb said.

COCA hopes the concert series will turn once overlooked and quiet corners of the community into vibrant gathering spots, creating a needed shift in how the community connects and gathers in downtown Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

