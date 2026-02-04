DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee State College reports that AI chatbots are generating information with a 52% inaccuracy rate, but the technology remains a major focus for federal and state leaders.

Students say they're using AI to break down complex information and generate ideas while emphasizing the importance of keeping humans at the center of the digital process.

Florida students embrace AI as learning tool, explain how students can utilize its benefits for their success

Extensive discussions and collaborations are taking place in Florida about how students can use artificial intelligence effectively, reliably, and ethically in the classroom.

Institutions like Tallahassee State College and the University of Florida are spearheading efforts to bring together those seeking answers about preparing the future of learning and work.

Destinee Vritto, a student and advocate for proper AI use in classrooms, uses the technology to break down complex information.

"AI is literally only what you make it. If you do not know how to talk to it, if you do not have the social skills to even understand what you are learning, your prompt is going to come out like everyone else's," Vritto said.

Vritto says it's crucial for students to fact-check AI chatbot responses because they're not always correct.

Gurhans Dhillon, a high school junior from Jacksonville, says AI should be used as a time-saving tool. He finds it helpful when researching for papers.

"I tell it, first off, I give it kind of like my parameters. I tell it, I want you to find research on this specific topic. Let's say on the government budget, find me sources on the government budget and make sure that they are Tier 1 sources, they are peer-reviewed, they are full-length journals, and they are published in credible journals," Dhillon said.

Florida State University Professor Vanessa Dennen says the biggest conversation about AI in classrooms centers on cheating concerns, but she notes this has been an ongoing problem, especially when the internet first emerged.

"There was this concern about where students were going to get information from. Were they going to be turning in web pages as their homework? And so it is very much the same thing with AI, except that AI can produce things that, at least on the surface, look better quality than what people were getting previously," Dennen said.

Experts agree that AI is not going away. Dennen says it will take educators welcoming AI to help students see and use its benefits, which include helping them find weak points in their writing and providing critical feedback.

For more on how AI is being incorporated in classrooms, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

