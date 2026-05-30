Florida lawmakers restore $75M in HIV medication funding in approved budget

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida lawmakers passed a $75M plan to restore HIV medication access. Here's what it means.

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Florida legislature restores $75M in HIV medication funding through 2027

The Florida Legislature has passed a new state budget that includes $75 million in one-time funding for the state's AIDS Drug Assistance Program, known as ADAP, stabilizing the program through 2027.

If signed by the governor, the funding would restore patient income eligibility back to 400-percent of the federal poverty level, reverse some of the drug restrictions implemented earlier this year, and add independent oversight of the program.

The budget funding only covers the upcoming fiscal year, meaning the ADAP funding debate could return during next year's legislative session.

For patient advocate Timothy Sneed, the legislature's decision brings a sense of relief after months of uncertainty about how people would continue paying for life-saving HIV medications.

"Without the funding, it just would've been virtually impossible, you know, to keep up, you know, with what I needed or what anyone else would need it for," Sneed said.

In January, the Florida Department of Health reduced patient income eligibility to 130-percent of the federal poverty level, ended the insurance premium assistance program, and removed two commonly used HIV medications from coverage. Those changes triggered statewide outcry, and according to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, thousands of people lost access to medications or insurance assistance.

"Those medications can be up into the thousands of dollars," Sneed said.

The state's new budget plan directs the Florida Department of Health to maintain access to HIV medications without formulary restrictions and continue direct medication dispense services with a 21,000-patient cap. However, the insurance premium assistance program was not restored.

David Poole, a consultant with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, said the budget passage was not a total win for Floridians dealing with HIV/AIDS.

"This day is important but also concerning because that restoration is not 100-percent. Premium assistance is the single biggest part that is not being restored at the AIDS Drug Assistance Program," Poole said.

The governor has the ability to veto any item in the budget. If he signs the spending plan, the new funding would take effect July 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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