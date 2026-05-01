Florida DEI restrictions signed into law, raising questions about outreach programs and community events

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida's governor recently signed new restrictions for DEI, raising questions about local outreach programs and events like Pride Fest.

The state law bans certain diversity, equity and inclusion programs in local governments, and officials are reviewing what it could mean for community outreach.

The law does not directly target any one group, but it could affect programs designed to reach diverse communities, including advisory boards and community events.

Jon Harris Maurer serves on the Mayor's LGBTQ Advisory Council, a volunteer board that helps connect the city with community needs and events. He says the board plays a role in representation, community engagement, and the local economy.

"We know that cultural events, whether that is something like Pride Fest, are important for community recognition. They're also major economic drivers… so these aren't just feel-good events for the community. They really are an important part of what is happening locally," Maurer said.

ABC 27 reached out to Leon County, Tallahassee Police, and the Mayor's Office asking how, and if, they are reviewing programs that could be impacted by the new DEI law.

Only the county responded, saying:

"At this time, county staff and the County Administrator's Office are reviewing all county initiatives, policies and programs that could be affected by the legislation."

The law does not take effect until January of next year, giving local leaders time to review programs and determine what changes, if any, need to be made.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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