DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida artists with developmental disabilities displayed their work at the state capitol in an art show organized by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ADP). Lawmakers were able to attend the show.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Florida artists with developmental disabilities showcase their work at the state capitol art show

The art show, held on the 22nd floor of the Florida State Capitol, brought together artists from around the state. The event was open to legislators and legislative staff, with organizers hoping to highlight the contributions people with developmental disabilities make to their communities.

Bob Asztalos, director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, said the event was about more than just art.

"It is incredible, the clients that we take care of, the people with developmental disabilities all across the state. They bring so much talent into the communities, and that's why we really want to showcase that. And that's what we're doing today," Asztalos said.

Asztalos said lawmakers were a key audience for the show.

"We want the legislators and we want the legislative staff and policymakers to see how much that people with developmental disabilities contribute to our community, the great work that they do, the incredible art that they perform. And not only that, but it brings out their inner selves. You see so much individuality in this art, and we want to showcase that to the legislators," Asztalos said.

The artists were eager to share their work. Amanda Lambert, a student at Marian Center School, was among those displaying pieces at the show.

"It's so cool we get to represent our school, Marian Center School, and I'm glad I got to come here with my friends. We get to show our art off, and I love art," Lambert said.

Among the pieces on display were works made from driftwood from Lake Michigan. Artist Steve Williams spoke about what the experience meant to him.

"We program our mind for this beautiful project that I made with my friend. And we are happy to come and make a beautiful trip," Williams said.

State lawmakers also honored the artists in the House chambers during the event.

This was the first art show at the Florida State Capitol hosted by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. Organizers hope the event becomes a yearly tradition and continues to grow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

