Florida advocates shining a light on crime victims' rights, Marsy's Law

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — This week, after sunset, the Capital Cascades Trail pedestrian bridge is lighting up purple, the color associated with victims’ rights. The display is part of a broader effort to highlight resources and legal protections available under Marsy’s Law.

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Florida advocates bring awareness to crime victims' rights under Marsy's Law

Marsy’s Law, passed in 2018, added specific rights for crime victims into Florida’s constitution. Those include the right to be notified about court proceedings, attend hearings, and be informed if an offender is released.

"We do this not only to let victims know that we support them but to also remind Floridians that if they ever do become a victim, they are entitled to rights and protections in our state constitution," Jennifer Fennell, a Marsy's Law for Florida Spokesperson, said.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says the statute gives victims the right to be kept informed about proceedings, be in court, and be heard.

"It tries to level the field both between defendants who have been charged with the crime and the people who are equally part of the criminal justice system, which are the victims, who obviously didn't do anything to deserve to be there," Campbell said.

For victims and their families, those legal rights take on a more personal meaning.

Peyton Tuthill Foundation founder Pat Tuthill says those protections could have changed her experience after her daughter was murdered.

"Marsy's Law provides a means for restitution for the families, and then just being notified if you're a victim, you want to be notified of the hearings. You want to have a voice in that hearing, and you want to express your concerns and your fears for your own safety or the safety of your family. And that's why I think Marsy's Law is so important for communities," Pat Tuthill said.

Advocates say while awareness is growing, there’s still a need to educate communities about how to access those rights.

"I think the most important thing is for people to know that these rights do exist and that they are capable of availing themselves of these rights if they become a victim," Fennell said.

Fennell says the best way to receive more information and help is by reaching out to local law enforcement and the state attorney's office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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