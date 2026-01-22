TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 1102 South Adams St. has built a solar canopy, which is powering the entire plaza and saving the business owner hundreds of dollars a month.



Business owner George Petrandis says his electric bill went from $900/month to $600/month after switching to the solar canopy.

The City of Tallahassee is now building the city's first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station next door to the plaza.

Watch the video below to learn more about how the solar canopy came about.

Downtown Tallahassee plaza turning to solar canopy for power

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We’ve all heard of solar panels on houses, but how about a solar canopy? One business owner is going 100% solar for the entire plaza.

1102 South Adams Street is owned by George Petrandis and made up of 12 units and one food truck. George says once he saw his electricity bill rising, he knew there had to be a solution. That is when he started working, the City of Tallahassee, IGT Solar, and the Tallahassee Solar Utility Program, and the idea of a solar canopy came about.

"And I thought, oh my God, you can get energy from the sun and like right now you and I are standing here, it's a beautiful day and I'm actually kind of like making money, which is strange a little bit for me, but it also gives me a good feeling," 1102 South Adams owner, George Petrandis said.

So how does it work? Once the sun hits the solar canopy, it is converted into energy through solar cells. An inverter then converts that energy into power. Solar panels and canopies are a clean and renewable way to use energy, while traditional electricity can leave a large carbon footprint as it is mainly sourced from burning fossil fuels. And in the long run, money is saved. Additionally, George says that any energy that is not used, is sent back to the City of Tallahassee.

“One of the most exciting things for me was when I got to see this point this way, which means it's going back to the city because before it was only pointing this way," George said.

George says his monthly electricity bill went from $900, to around $600, allowing him to save between $200 to $300 every month. He added that it is not just about the money, but also about connecting with the community.

“The solar is part of the story, community is the biggest part… I get to commune with people that are FAMU, FSU, people from all walks of life are being attracted to this area. And, it's my life now," George said.

The solar canopy is already making its mark as the City of Tallahassee is now building the city’s first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station right next door. George says he is excited for the future of this project and encourages everyone to come out and see how energy can go backwards.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

