Downtown Tallahassee fire forces people and businesses to pivot Tuesday

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The underground fire in Downtown Tallahassee disrupted power, roads, and businesses, forcing people who came downtown with plans for the day to figure out what to do next.

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Downtown fire forces people and businesses to pivot

David Arundel came downtown for an important courthouse matter. But after the courthouse closed, he was left trying to figure out how the disruption could affect something he says could be life-changing.

“I had something urgent come up, and I was prepared to handle it today. And the time frame on when I could do it is kind of substantial to why I'm here today. And if it doesn't happen, then it could possibly alter a life-changing event,” Arundel said.

Arundel says he understands why the courthouse had to close, but the disruption creates challenges for people who came downtown with important business to handle.

"There could have been maybe an alternative, possibly to doing such this. Even in crisis, we kind of you know, adapt in a form that's just our nature as humans, but in the same sense, like we have to be understanding too, and learn from it," Arundel said.

For one downtown restaurant, adapting meant finding another kitchen.

Blake Shine, the executive chef at Hayward House, says the restaurant lost power early Tuesday morning, forcing the restaurant to close its kitchen and stop lunch service; however, the restaurant still had seven catering orders to complete.

Instead of canceling those orders, employees moved their operation down the street to Proof Brewing.

"In the restaurant business, you know, we're used to getting curveballs and having random, you know, obstacles pop up on a daily basis. So it's all hands on deck, and we made sure that all of our catering events are still taking place," Shine said.

For Arundel, the day ends with the same question it began with: how to get done what he came downtown to do.

And for Hayward House, the answer came from a neighboring business willing to lend a hand.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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