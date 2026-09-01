Court dismisses NAACP lawsuit challenging Tallahassee Memorial Hospital transfer to Florida State University

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Leon County Circuit Court judge on Monday dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit filed by the Tallahassee Branch NAACP and four residents challenging the City of Tallahassee's transfer of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital assets to Florida State University, ruling the plaintiffs lacked legal standing and that state hospital transfer laws don't apply to the transaction.

The judge issued a comprehensive 8-page ruling, rejecting the civil rights organization's claims on multiple independent grounds.

Background of the Hospital Transfer

The dispute centers on the March 1, 2026 Tallahassee City Commission vote to transfer hospital assets to FSU's Board of Trustees. The hospital, constructed in the 1940s, had been leased to the nonprofit Tallahassee Memorial Regional Medical Center, Inc. since 1979 under a 35-year lease agreement authorized by special legislative act.

The NAACP, along with plaintiffs Jacqueline Y. Perkins, Moises Humberto Martinez, Ada Kilpatrick, and Wilson Barnes, filed their complaint on April 30, 2026, seeking to void the transfer. They alleged the city failed to comply with Florida Statute 155.40 governing hospital transfers and argued that healthcare services for indigent residents would be jeopardized.

Court's Multiple Grounds for Dismissal

The judge ruled against the plaintiffs on several independent legal grounds, emphasizing that each alone was sufficient for dismissal:

Lack of Standing Under State Law: The court found the plaintiffs had no legal authority to challenge the transfer under Florida Statute 155.40, which limits such challenges to parties who submitted proposals to purchase or lease the hospital. The statute also requires appeals to go through the Secretary of Health Care Administration and then to appellate courts, not circuit court.

General Standing Requirements: Beyond the specific statute, the judge ruled the plaintiffs failed to show they suffered injuries that were "concrete, distinct, and palpable" and different from those affecting the general public. The court noted their claims were "impermissibly speculative," depending on a chain of contingencies including future hospitalization needs and potential increased costs.

Statute Doesn't Apply: Perhaps most significantly, the court ruled that Florida Statute 155.40 doesn't govern transfers to governmental entities like FSU. The law specifically addresses sales or leases to "for-profit or not-for-profit Florida entities," while FSU is a state governmental agency, not a private entity.

Legal Precedents and Judicial Restraint

The judge emphasized the limited role of courts in reviewing legislative policy decisions, citing decades of Florida precedent.

"The wisdom, policy, or motives which prompt a legislative enactment...are not subject to judicial control" unless they violate constitutional or statutory limitations, the court wrote.

"This court again reiterates that the decision to transfer TMH assets is a matter of policy, and this court cannot step in and second guess whether that is a good or bad policy," the judge stated. "This court can only decide whether or not the policy is legal."

Dismissal With Prejudice

The court dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs cannot refile the lawsuit. The judge ruled that amendment would be futile because the fundamental legal defects—including lack of standing and statutory inapplicability—cannot be cured through revised pleadings.

Both the City of Tallahassee and FSU had filed motions to dismiss, with the city filing on May 22, 2026, and FSU following on July 16, 2026. The court heard arguments on July 21, 2026, before issuing its decision.

The ruling represents a complete victory for both defendants in their efforts to complete the hospital asset transfer. The court reserved jurisdiction only to determine attorney fees and costs upon proper motion.

The NAACP and individual plaintiffs have not announced whether they plan to appeal the decision to a Florida appellate court.

Read the full ruling below:

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