DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee city commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Jeremy Matlow dissenting, to hire a recruiter to help find a new city manager following the resignation of current City Manager Reese Goad last month.

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City of Tallahassee to hire recruiter to help in search for new City Manager

The city will hire S. Renee Narloch & Associates for approximately $30,000.

According to meeting agenda notes, the recruiter's role will include developing a recruitment profile, advertising on websites, and processing and screening all applications. The proposed completion timeline for the recruitment process is about 16 weeks.

Commissioner Jack Porter pushed back on that timeline.

"If we impose artificial or arbitrary deadlines on this process in order to have a certain commission make this decision over another, then that's concerning to me," Porter said.

Goad countered, saying the timeline is only a suggestion.

"That does not set a deadline, I don't think we should leave the impression that there's a deadline," Goad said.

Commissioners also raised concerns about community input in the hiring process. Porter asked for suggestions on what that could look like.

"At least one or two townhall meetings, informal, come meet the candidates, ask the questions that you have, make sure the community is involved absolutely," Mayor John Dailey said.

A timeline for the hire will come back to the commission at the next meeting.

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