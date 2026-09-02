Campus community waiting for closure after another FSU shooting trial delay

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The trial for the man accused of opening fire inside the Florida State University Student Union has been pushed back to June 2027, extending the wait for answers for students, faculty and families connected to the campus.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

FSU shooting trial delayed to June 2027, leaving campus community waiting for closure

Phoenix Ikner faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The trial was previously set for October but is now scheduled to begin June 8, 2027.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says the defense still has a lengthy list of issues to work through, including matters surrounding Ikner's mental status. If the defense brings in new experts or opinions, Campbell says his office will need time to respond.

"Each of these victims has a right to be able to plan their life and be emotionally ready for the trial. So, I plan on talking to each of them, and I want them to be able to plan their lives so that they can be here," Campbell said.

Campbell said he would rather give the case the time it needs now than risk problems on appeal later. He said the trial could last three weeks and involve hundreds of potential witnesses — some of whom no longer live in Tallahassee and will need time to make plans to return.

For FSU graduate student Andres Cubillos, the delay is personal. His girlfriend was inside the Student Union when gunfire erupted last April. He was not.

"For her to be in that position while I'm at home not able to do anything about it was a terrible feeling," Cubillos said.

Cubillos said he understands why a death penalty case this complex can take time, but he says the delay also means the campus community must wait longer for closure.

"You know, as as much as people try to make this about the shooter. The reality is that our campus is...there are two people who are dead because of the shooters actions," Cubillos said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

