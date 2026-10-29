DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — In downtown Tallahassee, law enforcement officers and first responders gathered to discuss the potential financial impact of Amendment 3.

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Amendment 3 raises concerns about funding for first responders

The proposal is being promoted as a way to provide property tax relief for homeowners, but public safety officials warn that reduced local revenue could create challenges for the agencies residents rely on during emergencies.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young estimates the county could lose $6 million if the amendment passes.

Young says less revenue could mean fewer deputies on the road and longer response times, particularly in a rural county where first responders may have to travel long distances to reach emergencies.

“Crime is down because we work hard to keep crime down and Amendment 3 is going to take funding that means it’s going to take deputies off the street. That means we can’t hire more deputies. And of course if we can’t do that we cannot keep our communities safe,” Young said.

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with future adjustments for inflation.

The homestead exemption applies to eligible homeowners who own and live in their homes, allowing them to exclude a larger portion of their property’s value from certain property taxes.

The proposal would also lower the annual assessment-growth cap for non-homestead properties, including rentals and commercial buildings, from 10% to 5%. The cap limits how much a property’s assessed value can increase each year, although local tax rates could still change.

Governor Ron DeSantis supports the amendment, arguing that property tax revenue has grown significantly and local governments should look for ways to control spending while providing tax relief to homeowners.

First responders also raised concerns about how changes to local revenue could affect emergency preparedness and cooperation between agencies.

“Our preparedness plan absolutely relies on the specialized teams and resources from partners across the state that are available to assist us before, during and after the storms. But what happens to that system when the communities that we rely on for help are struggling to fund their own departments? That is one of our greatest concerns about Amendment 3,” said Nick Gradia, district vice president of the Florida Professional Firefighters.

Amendment 3 does not require counties to cut first responders. However, a reduction in property tax revenue could force local leaders to make difficult budget decisions involving public safety and other services.

Florida voters will decide on Amendment 3 on November 3. The measure needs at least 60% voter approval to pass.

For communities like Gadsden County, the outcome could affect how local leaders balance property tax relief with funding the services residents depend on.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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