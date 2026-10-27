DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Following a shooting on Perry Street that left 12 people injured, including 11 with gunshot wounds, and led to the arrest of a 15-year-old, gun violence is again raising questions about public safety in Tallahassee.

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After Perry Street shooting, Tallahassee mayoral candidates outline plans to address gun violence

At a mayoral debate, candidates Loranne Ausley and Jeremy Matlow discussed approaches to preventing violence, including expanding opportunities for young people and investing in underserved neighborhoods.

“I think we need activities for our teenagers certainly, and we need to spend time focusing on that,” Ausley said.

She pointed to her work in South City, a historically underserved neighborhood, as an example of efforts she believes could be expanded throughout the community.

Matlow said investing in neighborhoods that have fewer recreational opportunities should also be part of the city's approach.

“If you're on south side of Tallahassee or even the west side, you don't have access to some of the amenities, skating rinks, bowling alleys, places to go have good, safe fun,” Matlow said. “We need to be providing that for the youth, no matter what zip code we're living in.”

Tallahassee Police Department data provided for Jan. 1 through noon Oct. 27 shows 31 shooting incidents in the city, with 52 people injured.

During the same period, police reported seven criminal homicides by firearm and two justifiable homicides.

For Tallahassee resident Angie Sipple, addressing gun violence requires cooperation among residents, schools, law enforcement and local government.

“We can't expect the police force. We can't expect the schools. We can't expect just the city,” Sipple said. “It really's got to be a citywide thing that everybody needs to just kind of look at and say, how do we want our city to be?”

Bill Moor, a lifelong Tallahassee resident, said he is saddened by reports of shootings in the community.

He emphasized responsible gun storage and parental involvement as part of prevention.

“I think it starts with all of us locking up our guns, making sure that if you own guns, those guns are not accessible or can be stolen,” Moor said. “I also think the parental unit is extremely important.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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