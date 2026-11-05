COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — The 2026 midterm election is over, and now attention is turning to who showed up to vote.

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Young FSU voters head to the polls in 2026 midterms, hoping to inspire more students to participate

In Tallahassee, young voters were among those heading to the polls.

For millions of Americans, Tuesday was a chance to make their voices heard.

For Florida State University student Gianna Micheo, this election marked her first time casting a ballot.

"I feel like I'm finally apart of the real world, especially with the transition of coming to college, like just voting for the first time it feels like I'm doing a lot of adult things," Micheo said.

According to researchers at Tufts University, about 22% of eligible Floridians ages 18 to 29 voted in the 2022 midterm election.

Now, four years later, some students are noticing more young people showing up at the polls. FSU student Ashley Lawlor says she saw that firsthand when she went to vote Tuesday.

"There were a lot of young people which I wasn't really expecting because I didn't vote on campus, but I think everyone's pretty excited about voting," Lawlor said.

While final numbers on youth voter turnout in Florida are still being determined, these students say they hope more people their age will get involved in future elections.

"There's a lot of bills that are passed that affect financial aid, that affect people in college, especially, so I feel like we all should vote because politics affects everybody," Micheo said.

As more voter turnout data becomes available, we'll get a clearer picture of how many young Floridians participated in this year's election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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