COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee students are getting a firsthand look at career paths at the World of Works event, connecting with employers in healthcare, construction, tech, and public safety.

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World of Works event gives Tallahassee students a firsthand look at career paths and future options

Students in Tallahassee are getting a firsthand look at their futures — exploring different career paths and connecting with the people who work in those fields every day at the World of Works event.

From healthcare and construction to technology and public safety, students are exploring careers they may one day pursue — and learning what it takes to get there.

The event gives them an opportunity to ask questions, connect with potential employers and discover careers they may not have considered before. For some students, experiences like this are helping turn their interests into real possibilities.

"Gives me an idea for what I'm going to do in the future. It's really a pivotal point in my life to understand what I'm going to do moving forward, getting ready for the real world, you know, embracing the atmosphere and just figure out like the community of people will be working with," Brandon Taylor said.

Whether these students already know what they want to do or are still figuring it out, events like World of Works give them a chance to explore their options before taking that next step.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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