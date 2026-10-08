COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Isaias is forcing major schedule decisions for teams across the Big Bend and South Georgia — from FAMU to FSU. Here's the full breakdown of who's moving, canceling, and still playing.

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Tropical Storm Isaias forces game changes for FAMU, FSU and Big Bend area high school football teams

Tropical Storm Isaias is forcing teams across the Big Bend and South Georgia to make difficult decisions — moving games up, canceling events altogether or holding steady and hoping for the best.

The FAMU Rattlers are starting the weekend a day early. FAMU Athletics has moved the team's Saturday matchup against Alabama State in Montgomery to Friday at noon Eastern — 11 a.m. Central. The change is due to the impending impacts of the storm along the Gulf Coast region and into Alabama.

Several high school football games across the Big Bend and South Georgia have also been moved from Friday to Thursday, including Cook at Brooks County and FAMU DRS at NFC.

Not every event is being rescheduled, however. In Pensacola, the Florida State Seminoles' men's basketball exhibition against Mississippi State and a baseball matchup against Auburn — both scheduled for Saturday — have been canceled. In Tallahassee, the FSU Cross Country Invite and Visit Tallahassee Pre-State Meet at Apalachee Regional Park has also been canceled. Organizers say that event will not be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, one of college football's biggest matchups remains on the schedule. Alabama says there are currently no plans to change Saturday night's game against Georgia in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference says it's keeping an eye on the forecast and staying in communication with schools whose games could be impacted by weather.

In Tallahassee, Rickards still plans to host Leon Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium. Florida State women's soccer is also still preparing to host No. 1 North Carolina at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

"As of now, everything is, you know, we're moving forward. I'm hoping to play the game; plan on playing the game. One of our facilities guys just spoke to a meteorologist. There's no reason right now not to think that we're not going to get the game in. As always, in everything we do, first and foremost is the safety of everybody," said Brian Pensky, FSU women's soccer head coach.

With Isaias still approaching, those plans could change. Fans should check with their schools and event organizers for any last-minute changes before heading to a game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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