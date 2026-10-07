Tropical Storm Isaias forces FAMU-Alabama State football game to move up a day to Friday in Montgomery

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Isaias is disrupting more than just the Gulf Coast. The FAMU Rattlers now face a quick turnaround as their Alabama State game moves from Saturday to Friday at noon Eastern in Montgomery.

Tropical Storm Isaias has forced a last-minute change to Florida A&M University's football schedule. The Rattlers' game against Alabama State, originally set for Saturday, has been moved up to Friday at noon Eastern — 11 a.m. Central — in Montgomery.

FAMU Athletics cited the impending impacts of Isaias along the Gulf Coast region and into Alabama as the reason for the change. The game will still be broadcast on SWAC TV.

The schedule shift means the Rattlers now face a quick turnaround before heading to Montgomery, where they will look to spoil Alabama State's homecoming.

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