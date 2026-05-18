The Golden Hour: A return to Patchwork Coffee

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Patchwork Coffee in College Town, where students and community residents shared their top weather questions about tornado safety, and what this year's hurricane season could look like.

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Golden Hour: Return to Patchwork

Shelby asked,

"How scared should I be of tornadoes in Tallahassee?"

Tallahassee sits in a region where tornadoes are not common, but they do happen. Tornadoes are more common in the South Georgia area than in the Big Bend.

When a tornado warning is issued, the safest place to be is in a basement. If a basement is not available, move to an interior room away from windows and wait out the storm.

Alaina asked,

"What does this hurricane season look like?"

The current projection from Colorado State University is a below-average season. Last season was forecast to be above average, but activity came in at around average, and no hurricanes made landfall.

The chances of a landfall this year are below 50%. A clearer picture of the season's activity is expected by June.

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