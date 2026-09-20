COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Tennessee State defeated FAMU 29-26 Saturday, scoring with 51 seconds left to spoil the rivals' first meeting since 2017.

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Tennessee State spoils FAMU rivalry return at Bragg Memorial Stadium, 29-26

A night that started with FAMU looking to get back on track ended in heartbreak at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Tennessee State spoiled the return of a historic rivalry Saturday night, defeating Florida A&M 29-26 in the first meeting between the two HBCU programs since 2017 — a rivalry that dates back to 1956.

FAMU struck first. Dustin Fletcher found Malik Denmark for the touchdown, putting the Rattlers up 7-0. But Tennessee State answered on its first drive, with Daylin Lee connecting with Brenton Paul for the score, tying things at 7 after one quarter.

After multiple stalled drives, the Tigers found some life. Lee went deep to Cam Bulluck, setting up Paul from a yard out for his second touchdown of the night. A missed extra point left Tennessee State up 13-7.

With Fletcher out of the game, Armand Parker stepped in at quarterback for the Rattlers. FAMU responded — a handoff to Denmark, and he found the end zone for his second touchdown of the night. The Rattlers missed the extra point, sending the renewed rivalry into halftime deadlocked at 13.

Both teams traded touchdowns to open the second half, leaving the score even again at 20. From there, the defenses took over.

Late in the fourth quarter, Tennessee State lined up for a field goal to take the lead — but the Rattlers blocked it. On the very next play, Parker went deep to Jaquan Lee, who did the rest. An 80-yard catch and run put the Rattlers back in front.

But even the extra point came with drama. Tennessee State blocked it and returned it all the way for 2 points. FAMU led 26-22 with five minutes to play.

The Tigers got one last chance. With under a minute to go, Daylin Lee found Paul for his third touchdown of the night, and Tennessee State retook the lead 29-26 with only 51 seconds left.

The Rattlers got one final possession but could not answer. FAMU fell 29-26.

Head coach Quinn Gray addressed the loss after the game.

"There's no way you can do the things you do during that you do and expect to show up on Saturday we gotta fix that as coaches because we are going to play the kids that actually wanna be here and actually wanna do things the right way. when is all said and done we're going to our jobs and trying to put them in position to be successful. They gotta want that we can only take them so far as coaches. we can try and put them in position to make these plays but at the end of the day we can't go in between the lines and make the plays for them." Gray said.

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