COLLEGE TOWN, FL — For 30 years, the Irene C. Edmonds Youth Theater Camp in Tallahassee has built confidence, teamwork, and life skills in young performers. Its final curtain falls on July 10 and 11.

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Tallahassee's Irene C. Edmonds Youth Theater Camp is closing after 30 years of building young performers

After 30 years of nurturing young performers, the Irene C. Edmonds Youth Theater Camp at Florida A&M University is preparing for its final curtain call.

The camp was founded to honor Irene C. Edmonds, a pioneer in African-American children's theater.

"The camp started 30 years ago to honor Irene C. Edmonds, who was a pioneer in African-American children's theater," founder and director Valencia Matthews said.

For generations of children, the ICE Camp has been about more than memorizing lines. It has been a place to build confidence, friendships, and life skills that stretch far beyond the stage.

Camp attendee Bailey McMillan said the experience helped her overcome a fear of public speaking.

"I was always nervous about speaking in front of people, but I came to this camp about three years ago, and every year, I just get less anxious," McMillan said.

Fellow attendee Aiden Tidwell said the camp helped him break out of his shell.

"One thing that stood out to me is that how I got to like meet all these new people I was shy at first, but now I'm all hyped up and stuff," Tidwell said.

Camp attendee Ziyah Petithomme said the lessons learned go well beyond performance.

"It doesn't matter where you go, you're gonna work with other people, so I think that's something really important that you learned at this camp is working with others," Petithomme said.

For the camp's founders and directors, closing after three decades is not easy.

"Their family, and so the most important thing for me has been to see how we rally for each other," Matthews said.

Playwright and camp director Dr. James Webb said watching campers grow has been the most rewarding part — and letting go will be the hardest.

"But that'll be the hard part, that we pour so much into them, we wanna see what happens. We wanna see the fruition of all that good work," Webb said.

For the campers, the news of the closing has been difficult to process.

"I look forward to this camp every year, so it's sad that I don't have ice camp to come to," McMillan said.

"Was really sad when I found out because it was gonna be my last time seeing all these people," Tidwell said.

Still, Webb said he believes the experiences the campers carry with them will last a lifetime.

"I do believe that these experiences they never forget. I really do believe that, and so I hope that they take away what they've been taken away. Every summer, is that they've had a remarkable experience. Something that's gonna follow them for the rest of their lives," Webb said.

The camp's final performances are set for July 10 and 11, giving one last generation of young performers the chance to take the stage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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