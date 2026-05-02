COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU, FSU, and Tallahassee State College celebrate the class of 2026 this weekend. Meet three graduates whose journeys to the stage couldn't be more different.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee's class of 2026 graduates this weekend across FAMU, FSU and Tallahassee State College

Thousands of students walk across graduation stages in Tallahassee this weekend as Florida A&M University, Florida State University, and Tallahassee State College celebrate the class of 2026. Behind every cap and gown is a different story.

For Bailey Thomas, the journey to an FSU degree in social work included years of advocacy for students with visual impairments. Alongside her guide dog, Sirius, Thomas worked with FSU's Office of Accessibility Services and helped create a more accessible math course for visually impaired students. Those experiences shaped her future career goals.

"We started social work classes and man. It was amazing. I knew that we found a place where we belong and so many like-minded people who are working to make a change in the world, and I got to enjoy spending time with them and working on projects even in those classes to work on accessibility across campus," Thomas said.

For Ashley Bigbee, graduation from FAMU means becoming the first person in her family to earn a college degree. Bigbee said the milestone represents years of sacrifice and perseverance, and an opportunity to inspire younger family members to follow the same path.

"For me, being a first-generation college student means a lot. I'm actually a granddaughter of a sharecropper when I walked in, obviously, me being a first-generation college student. I didn't really know what to expect. I'm the only person in my family to go to, so when I came here, I'm like OK, I'm looking for a family outlet, just really to utilize, and being here really helps me do that," Bigbee said.

For Aliza Hutley, graduation marks the beginning of a career in innovation and problem-solving. Hutley is graduating from the joint FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, a program that brings students from both universities together to work across disciplines and prepare for careers in engineering and technology.

"I couldn't stand here before you today without the joint college FAMU FSU college of engineering that program is a stellar program to be in because you're not just taking advantage of one school taking advantage of two schools two resources and a big playing field so I worked with people from FSU I work with people from FAMU and they are my mentors, my peers, my classmates and some of them are my closest friends," Hutley said.

Three students. Three very different experiences. This weekend, Eagles, Noles, and Rattlers are all crossing the same finish line. While every degree represents achievement, no two journeys to graduation look exactly the same.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.