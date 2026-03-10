Tallahassee tourism sees boost from major events, with more on the way

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Major events are bringing thousands of visitors and millions in revenue to Tallahassee, and with PBR bull riding coming on March 13 and 14, leaders say this is just the beginning.

Leon County leaders say major events drawing thousands of visitors to Tallahassee are generating millions of dollars in economic impact and helping grow tourism across the Capital City.

Over the past two months, Tallahassee has hosted several large-scale events, attracting crowds from across the country. That includes the World Athletics Cross Country Championships and the viral baseball team the Savannah Bananas.

Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban said the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour was a standout example that local tourism is building momentum.

"This event, Savannah Bananas, over the 3-day long weekend, brought in over 80,000 visitors, and brought in over 9 million dollars in estimated economic impact. That's a good sign of a healthy tourism industry. One thing I would like to say is, I would really like to tip my hat off to Florida State University, they spearheaded this event," Caban said.

Caban said the goal is to keep that momentum going year-round.

"We're pushing for more sports tourism. I think this is what makes a lively community when you have stuff going on around the year. And it's not just football, not just basketball, it's not just baseball. We're bringing in fun community events, events families can go to, events folks from rural communities can come and enjoy. This is what it means to have a lively community," Caban said.

The impact of these events is being felt beyond event venues. Local restaurants in the College Town area say large events bring a noticeable increase in foot traffic.

Scott Nelson, owner of Nelson's Burger Bar, said the influx of visitors makes a real difference for his business.

"For us it means a lot for us. With us being surrounded here by all the hotels too, it brings a lot of extra revenue down here...It brings people from outside of Tallahassee inside Tallahassee. They get to see all of the local restaurants in this area too, so it helps out a lot."

Another major event is coming to College Town this week. PBR bull riding is scheduled for March 13 and 14 at Doak.

County leaders say continuing to attract national events to Tallahassee could help sustain tourism growth while supporting local businesses throughout the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

