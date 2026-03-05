Tallahassee State College opens innovation hub to prep students for workforce

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Tallahassee State College opens a $3.6M Innovation Hub to give students hands-on tech experience and workforce-ready skills.

Tallahassee State College has a new space aimed at turning student creativity into real-world projects.

College leaders and Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins cut the ribbon on the new TSC Innovation Hub, a two-year, $3.6 million project funded by the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant.

Dr. Jim Murdaugh, TSC president, said the hub is designed to bring people together in a new way.

"Doing this space what we're creating is the opportunity to bring together folks from all over the college, and frankly, inside the community we serve, to participate in something that we've never done before," said Murdaugh.

Faculty say the space will give students a leg up when it comes to real-world experience.

Dr. Calandra Stringer, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the hub represents a major step forward for the college.

"So this innovation hub for TSC is a really, really big deal. We're excited because it brings a different flavor to the campus," said Stringer. "It takes us to another level when it comes to innovation when it comes to technology, and when it comes to preparing students to be ready for future of work."

Anthony Jones, Ph.D., dean of library services and learning commons, said the goal is to make students feel ready before they ever enter the workforce.

"What we're hoping that this space will do is, it will engage the students in a way that allows them to come into this space and feel like they are prepared when they step into the workforce," said Jones.

Students are also excited about the new resource. Garrett Shreve, a TSC freshman industrial engineering major, said the hub has already made a practical difference for him.

"Yeah, I think it's awesome that TSC is investing in this money into the campus and student life and that they're offering these certificates for free and just like being able to learn these skills and also like I rode my bike to school the other day and I lost a fuel cap for it and I was able to 3-D print a fuel cap put on my bike in like in 45 minutes like while I was in class so it's definitely really awesome," said Shreve. "I think that there's like a lot of opportunities in here, here."

On Friday, March 6, TSC will welcome 60 to 80 students into the hub to experience what it has to offer.

TSC leaders say the space is designed to help students think bigger, build workforce-ready skills, and find new ways to collaborate and innovate.

