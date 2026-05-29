COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Two local eateries are now on a nationally recognized dining guide as Tallahassee's food scene continues to gain wider attention.

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Tallahassee restaurants earn spots on Michelin Guide's 2026 Florida list

Black Radish and The Huntsman are now recommended by the Michelin Guide. The internationally recognized dining guide added both restaurants to its 2026 list of recommended Florida restaurants Thursday, highlighting their food quality, consistency, and customer service.

It comes as Michelin continues to expand its reach across Florida. For years, Michelin recognition in Florida mostly centered around cities like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Now, Tallahassee is joining that conversation.

Skylar Stafford, the executive chef and co-owner of The Huntsman, says the recognition reflects the work of an entire team.

"It's a lot of hard work. It takes an entire team. We have an amazing staff that works very hard day in and day out between the front and back. You know, the management, everybody, just works really, really hard, and we were very excited. I think it's a great thing for the city of Tallahassee," Stafford said.

Stafford says the listing could have a broader impact on the local dining landscape.

"I think it's a great thing for local restaurants. I think it is going to help push the food scene in Tallahassee," he said.

Matthew Swezey, a chef and co-owner of Black Radish, says the honor is a reflection of years of dedication.

"Super honored, super humbled. I think it's a sign of a lot of hard work that the team and I have put in over the last four years," he said.

City leaders say recognition like this helps showcase Tallahassee as more than just a government and college town. Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban called the recommendation "a major achievement for Leon County."

Restaurant owners say Tallahassee's food scene has continued evolving in recent years, with more chefs, local concepts, and unique dining experiences helping the city stand out statewide.

Swezey hopes the Michelin listing draws more visitors and diners to the area.

"The goal is that we all succeed, and we all win, and everybody can get the business. And hopefully, something like this — for Michelin coming into town — it gets more people in here. It gets more people out and enjoying the dining scene and even gets people from the surrounding areas to come in and support Tallahassee," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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