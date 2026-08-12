COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee Parks and Rec is recruiting volunteer coaches and players for fall youth sports. Registration closes Friday, August 14th.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee Parks and Recreation seeks volunteer coaches to help grow youth sports programs

Tallahassee Parks and Recreation is working to grow its youth tackle football program this fall, while also recruiting volunteer coaches to help lead teams across the city.

Regular registration for fall youth sports closes Friday, with late registration available through Sept. 11 for an added fee.

Jonas Clingerman, athletic supervisor for the City of Tallahassee Parks and Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs, said tackle football is a priority for the department as it looks to build competition and participation.

"Tackle football specifically is one of the sports that you know we're trying to get people in obviously there's other tackle football organizations and Tallahassee but the Parks and Rec one has been here forever and it's one of those things that we would like to bolster it. Build it up because the more teams you have the more competition you have and you know competition breeds excellence," Clingerman said.

Beyond growing the number of players, the department is also focused on finding adults willing to coach. Parks and Recreation says volunteer coaches help ensure every child has a team and help create memories that extend well beyond the season.

Clingerman said the impact coaches leave on young athletes goes far beyond wins and losses.

"We want you to teach these kids lessons that you know outlast these wins and losses cause as you go on in your career as an athlete you know you're not going to think about the Wins or losses when you're five or six, seven years old all right when you're older, you might you know when you're feeling a little more, but you're gonna remember is the memories you made with those kids you know your teammates and your coaching you you'll remember your favorite coach," Clingerman said.

Greg Turner, a former volunteer football coach and youth mentor, said that sense of lasting impact is what kept him returning to the sidelines year after year. For Turner, coaching was never just about the game.

"Football wasn't their identity. I also checked with the parents to find out what they were doing at home. What were their grades and all of those type of things and just behavior issues and we would address that in football and they learn with those leadership skills and those teamship skills and all of that stuff in football with coaching and playing with each other," Turner said.

Turner said the experience of suiting up for the first time is something many young players dream about long before they ever step on the field.

"You get to make a difference in a kids life and playing tackle football is something that a lot of the kids when they come from flag this is something of dream of doing: putting that helmet on put no shoulder pads on and putting the mouthpiece in," Turner said.

Parks and Recreation says youth sports are where children first learn the fundamentals of the game, but also where they begin building confidence, friendships and life lessons. City officials say those moments all begin with someone willing to volunteer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.