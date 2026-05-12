COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Tallahassee's first high school water polo season wrapped up this spring, with a summer camp at FSU now open through Aug. 9.

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Tallahassee High School water polo completes its first-ever season with plans to expand

This spring marked Tallahassee's first-ever high school water polo season, with six schools taking part in a pilot program that supporters say has already sparked significant interest in the sport across the capital city.

Players say being part of the beginning means something special.

"This season has meant a lot because we have coaches who will take us in not knowing anything and they'll take their time to teach us when we just come from not knowing anything…it's been a lot of fun because I don't get to really see these people all that often so being able to come and do what I love with them has been a lot of fun the past few months," a Community Christian Girls Water Polo Team player said.

Landon Stephens, a Community Christian Water Polo player, said the enthusiasm among teammates has been immediate.

"I love it, everybody on the team is just so into it. They came to our school and said hey let's do this new sport and everybody was so excited about it," Stephens said.

Allison Wall, Head Seminole Club Water Polo Coach, said the sport's demands have not slowed down young athletes' desire to keep playing.

"Water polo is like no other sport, it is you are swimming, you are treading, you are throwing a ball. It is one of the hardest sports on the human body, and seeing these kids just want to keep coming back and loving it is truly what it's all about," Wall said.

Helping fuel that growth is Florida State's club water polo team and Adam Gaffey, FSU's Aquatics Director, which has worked with local schools throughout the year to spread awareness of the sport and encourage more students to get involved.

That effort is now continuing into the summer with a new water polo camp at FSU running through Aug. 9, aimed at growing the game across the capital city.

Wall said the camp is designed to be accessible for newcomers.

"Very beginner-friendly, we're gonna be playing lots of games that kinda tie in with water polo, so if you miss the first little bit of it, you're not gonna be coming in super behind, everything will be again a crash course and getting these kids up and going," Wall said.

Parents say the investment in water polo has already paid off for the Tallahassee high school sports scene.

"The culture is so healthy and positive, and again none of these kids have ever done water polo… and to see them develop and grow is an amazing thing," said Kristy Wheeler, Team Mom/Manager.

The growth of the local program comes as the Florida High School Athletic Association attempted to remove water polo as a sanctioned sport across the state of Florida — a move that supporters say underscores just how much the sport means to these student athletes.

With more schools already expected to join next year, supporters say this first season was never just about wins and losses. They say it was about building something they hope will continue growing across Tallahassee for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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