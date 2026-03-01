Savannah Bananas sell out Doak Campbell Stadium for Banana Ball World Tour stop in Tallahassee

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Savannah Bananas sold out Doak Campbell Stadium for three nights in Tallahassee as the Banana Ball World Tour kicked off.

Doak Campbell Stadium was packed wall to wall Saturday night as the Savannah Bananas wrapped up a three-night sold-out run in Tallahassee, drawing more than 60,000 fans for the final night of the first stop on the Banana Ball World Tour.

Fans filled every inch of the stadium, with not an empty seat in the place. The crowd turned out to watch their favorite team play baseball in one of the most iconic college football stadiums in the country.

One fan said the experience was worth the trip.

"Just excited to see them playing a football stadium and course, FSU, I'm actually a fan, so excited, plus not that far away. We get to drive for 2 1/2 hours, probably just to see this. I'm excited about it, though," the fan said.

When asked what they were most excited for, the fan said:

"Probably just to see all the players and the trick plays and stuff."

The Bananas delivered on that front, with plenty of trick plays and an electric atmosphere throughout the night.

For Savannah Bananas player and former FAMU baseball standout Ty Jackson, the night carried a deeper meaning. Jackson grew up watching football at Doak Campbell Stadium and said being on the field was a surreal experience.

"Ya know proud Rattler at heart, but you know that Garnet and gold I bleed, and it was a blessing to be able to, you know, not playing the baseball field but playing in Doak Campbell… Growing up, I came and watched James Winston play here, my favorite player of all the time at Florida State, and I got to watch. I sat right in section 128. I got to see the Heisman go to his thing, and you know now I got to be on the field, and maybe you know a kid saw me up there, and you know later down the line they're playing banana ball at adult Campbell Stadium," Jackson said.

With Tallahassee serving as a three-night sold-out event, Banana Ball founder Jesse Cole reflected on what the weekend meant for the organization.

"It's unbelievable to see where we come from 11 years ago, just selling a handful of tickets now to playing in front of 70,000 fans this weekend, and boy did they bring it. The electricity in the atmosphere there's a reason why this place has been successful in the fandom that they have. For this place to turn yellow It was pretty special tonight, and it means a lot. It means a lot of these guys, you know, this is a dream coming true for so many people. We didn't even know it was a dream, and they get to play for as many people, and this passion Fan base is pretty special," Cole said.

The three-day run in Tallahassee marked the first stop of the Banana Ball World Tour.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

