COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Rick Stockstill is stepping into Bobby Bowden's old chair as FSU's interim head coach — nearly 50 years after he first wore the garnet and gold.

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Rick Stockstill takes over as Florida State's interim head coach following Mike Norvell's firing

For Rick Stockstill, Florida State football has always been more than just a job.

Nearly five decades after first putting on a Seminoles uniform, the former quarterback now finds himself leading the very program that helped shape his career. On Monday, Stockstill said he understands the responsibility that comes with that opportunity.

A former Seminole quarterback and a member of the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame, Stockstill is now Florida State's interim head coach, taking over a program in transition following the firing of Mike Norvell.

But for Stockstill, this opportunity is about more than just the next four games. It's about honoring the legacy of the man who brought him to Tallahassee nearly 50 years ago.

"I've said many times, the two most influential men in my life have been my dad and Coach Bowden. And it's kind of surreal. You wake up today, and not that I'm sitting in Coach's chair, but sitting in Coach Bowden's chair," Stockstill said.

Stockstill played for Bowden from 1977 to 1981, helping build the foundation of what would become one of college football's most successful programs. Now he's tasked with leading a Seminoles team that has struggled to find consistency.

While Stockstill acknowledges the challenges ahead, he said he's not interested in using these final four games to prepare for next season. He wants to win now.

"I wanna win, and I'm not interested in, you know, let's see what he can do for next year, you know, unless he's a better player. But the best players, we're gonna do everything we can to win and that's all I care about," Stockstill said.

While Stockstill is excited to return to the sidelines, he knows the last 24 hours have been difficult for his players. He opened Monday's press conference by thanking Norvell for bringing him back to Florida State. Now he says the best way to honor his former head coach is through the team's effort on the field.

"I told our team yesterday the best way we can show our respect for him is how we play, how we compete, how hard we do things," Stockstill said.

With the Seminoles sitting at 3-5, Stockstill knows the road ahead won't be easy. But as FSU begins its search for a permanent head coach, he's asking the players — and the fan base — not to give up on the program.

Stockstill said he's already met with his coaching staff and is making adjustments ahead of Saturday's game against Boston College. He'll address the team when practice resumes Tuesday morning, with his first game as interim head coach coming this weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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