COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — The Railroad Square Vendor Market opens this weekend in Tallahassee, offering local makers and small businesses a year-round space.

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Railroad Square Vendor Market grand opening set for this weekend in Tallahassee

A new weekend market is opening its doors in Railroad Square this weekend, giving local vendors a consistent, affordable place to sell their products and reach customers.

The Railroad Square Vendor Market will hold its grand opening Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, at 620 Railroad Square. Saturday hours run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday hours run from noon to 5 p.m.

The market will bring together local makers, artists, entrepreneurs and other small businesses. Unlike a one-time event, organizers say it will operate year-round — every weekend and during First Friday.

April Williamson, the market's vendor coordinator, said the goal is to give small business owners an accessible and affordable space to grow.

"Finding an affordable and not only affordable, accessible place to expand your business, grow your customer base, and also to support the local community is something that we offer. It's important because not only are you helping parents who decided to step out on faith feed their families, you're also allowing them to create a legacy. You're allowing local businesses to expand," Williamson said.

Williamson said the market offers more than a place to shop.

"When you shop here, you're not just buying something. You're actually getting something meaningful; you're helping support people, and you're putting your dollar back into the community," Williamson said.

The timing of the grand opening comes just before the start of football season, when thousands of students, alumni and visitors are expected to come through Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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