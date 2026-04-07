COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The R.I.S.E. mentorship program is empowering young men at Florida A&M University to find their voice, understand their value, and create a vision for the future.

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R.I.S.E. Mentorship program with ties to Florida A&M University helps young men build confidence and become leaders.

A mentorship program with ties to Florida A&M University is helping young men find their voice, build confidence, and become campus leaders.

Rising Individual Scholars of Excellence, or R.I.S.E., was created by FAMU alum Calvin Leaks to give young men a space to grow and be heard. The program focuses on real conversations, accountability, and personal development.

“I always want to tell people, find your voice, understand your value, and create a vision,” Leaks said.

The initiative started in the classroom.

“I was a math teacher teaching advanced math, and I noticed a lot of young black males were not taking advanced math classes. I don't know if they felt scared or inadequate. Whatever it was, I felt we needed to find something to help them find a voice, and know how valuable they are, and perhaps have a better vision for themself,” Leaks said.

Evan Lesure, the 2026-2027 Mr. FAMU elect and an ROTC member, is one example of what the program can build.

“It means a lot to me just ability to have like a mentor. I think like people take that for granted so just having someone that can rely on when like things get tough,” Lesure said.

“The discipline that I learned within it, just like being intentional about who I am in certain rooms of certain places, like we, we push it a lot in R.I.S.E., making sure that the young man, young women understand, like, before you walk into a room, like, you need to know who you are, and before you go to certain places, you need to know where you are. So just that aspect, like, has definitely paid off a lot and into me becoming who I am,” Lesure said.

The program has helped develop multiple Mr. FAMUs, presidential ambassadors, and young men pursuing careers in leadership and public service. For many of these students, the lessons learned go far beyond the classroom.

“Excited to know that, to know that I’ve seen young men walk in quiet, unseen, not believing, now standing on the top of a mountain speaking loudly, knowing how valuable they are,” Leaks said.

As R.I.S.E. continues to grow, so does its mission of building confidence, character, and a clear vision for the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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