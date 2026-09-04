COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Perla Apartments has set September 12th as its anticipated final move-in date for displaced students, after two previous deadlines were missed.

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Perla Apartments sets Sept. 12 as anticipated move-in date for students still waiting to get their keys

Students displaced from Perla Apartments now have a third move-in target date after two previous deadlines fell through.

Perla says it anticipates having all residents moved in by Sept. 12th, with some possibly receiving their keys earlier, but the company says that date is not guaranteed.

The new timeline comes nearly two weeks after students were originally supposed to move in. Previous move-in plans for August 21st and August 28th both fell through.

Perla says it is making progress on final inspections, permitting, and the remaining requirements for its certificate of occupancy. Until those approvals are complete, some residents will continue living in temporary hotels.

With Labor Day and football this weekend, some students are having to move hotels again.

The company says many residents could move in earlier, with specific instructions coming as they get closer to the date.

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