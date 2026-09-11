COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FSU expanded its no-vehicle zone around Doak Campbell Stadium, cutting off pedicab access and prompting a community petition with 1,200+ signatures.

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Pedicabs restricted from Florida State stadium area, sparking community petition

Capital City Pedicabs has operated around Doak Campbell Stadium on Florida State football game days for nearly 14 years. But before this season, FSU expanded its no-vehicle zone around the stadium — and now some in the community are pushing back.

New signs mark the boundary with a clear message: "No pedicabs beyond this point."

Mike Goldstein, owner of Capital City Pedicabs, said the change limits where he can take riders on game days.

"Up until this football season, even banana ball was our first time we got the last bit of access to Doak Campbell PBR was off no go for it from there so last year to this year we can't really help folks who need a ride. We can't find the golf cart in time to get to the gates behind us," Goldstein said.

Goldstein can still operate in the area surrounding the stadium but can no longer take riders beyond the marked boundary points.

A community member, Lauren Dalton, started a petition after learning about the new restrictions. As of Thursday, it had gathered more than 1,200 signatures.

Dalton said Goldstein has become a staple of the local business community — and that his rides have been especially important for fans who have difficulty making the walk to and from the stadium.

"His services help those with mobility issues get to & from the bus and car drop off/pick up areas, to the stadium entrances and back again," Dalton said.

Her hope is that FSU restores Goldstein's previous access so he can continue providing that service.

Goldstein said the response to the petition has been significant.

"The community support and media coverage have been phenomenal and kind of like overwhelming at times but the fact that we're at least getting the word out of the situation as a whole and just kind of seeing what that could lead to because at the end of day it's not my call or decision, but I'm still here to help and we're still providing a service year-round," Goldstein said.

Florida State said the change is about security. In a statement, the university said: "Each offseason, we review and update our security protocols for all athletics events on campus." The statement confirmed the no-vehicle zone around Doak Campbell was expanded before this football season.

Goldstein said he hopes the situation leads to a broader conversation with the university.

"We're on campus at Doak right now, so again the main thing to take from this is we're still here to help year-round. It's just the big Doak events that seem to be the hiccup right now, so yeah, I'd love to be a part of the university and the boosters and help support and promote them as best we can; just a conversation going forward is what will be the next step, I believe," Goldstein said.

The expanded no-vehicle zone remains in place as those behind the petition continue calling on FSU to reconsider how pedicabs fit within it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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